CA, US & World
Murder Charge Refiled Against Former Silvercrest CEO Billy Rodriguez in Fatal Cathedral City Hit-and-Run
A murder charge has been refiled against former Silvercrest CEO William “Billy” Rodriguez in connection with a deadly 2024 hit-and-run crash in Cathedral City.
Rodriguez appeared in court Tuesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, where a judge denied a defense motion to dismiss the murder charge.
According to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, Judge Sterling determined there was sufficient evidence for the case to move forward.
The decision follows an earlier ruling by Judge John Ryan, who dismissed the murder charge after determining prosecutors had not presented enough evidence during the preliminary hearing.
The case stems from a 2024 collision that killed 60-year-old Christina Barrington, who was riding a scooter in Cathedral City when she was struck by a vehicle.
Prosecutors are pursuing the murder charge under California's Watson theory, a legal principle that can allow a driver to face second-degree murder charges in a fatal DUI case when prosecutors can establish implied malice. A prior DUI conviction can be important evidence in such cases.
Rodriguez also faces charges of felony hit-and-run causing death and driving with a suspended license.
Rodriguez has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The latest ruling allows the murder prosecution to proceed, but it does not determine Rodriguez's guilt. The allegations must still be proven in court.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 6, 2026
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