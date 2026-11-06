Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Selected: 76-Foot Norway Spruce Coming From New York Farm

A towering Norway spruce that spent more than seven decades growing quietly on a family property in upstate New York is about to become one of the most recognizable Christmas trees in the world.

This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree stands 76 feet tall and comes from a farm in West Edmeston, New York. The tree was donated by Rebecca Decker, who says she never imagined it would one day become the centerpiece of New York City's holiday season.

Rockefeller Center head gardener Eric Posey first spotted the tree about six years ago. He immediately recognized its shape and potential, but waited until earlier this year to approach the family about donating it.

Decker initially thought the offer might be a joke. Now, she says she's excited to see the tree take on a new life in the heart of New York City, although she admits she'll miss having it in her yard.

The tree's selection even received an unexpected confirmation. Posey later discovered that the family who donated the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree had independently noticed the same spruce and sent him a photo of it.

For Decker and her three children, the opportunity is especially meaningful. Christmas is their favorite holiday, and seeing their family tree become part of the famous Rockefeller Center tradition will be a memory they won't soon forget.

Once installed, the 76-foot spruce will be decorated with approximately 50,000 lights and topped with a Swarovski star, transforming a longtime fixture of a quiet country property into a holiday landmark seen around the world.