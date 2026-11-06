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Trump Replaces Susie Wiles With Stephen Miller as White House Chief of Staff After Midterm Losses
President Donald Trump is replacing White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles with longtime adviser Stephen Miller in the first major staffing shakeup following the Republican Party's losses in the midterm elections.
Trump announced Friday that Miller, who currently serves as deputy chief of staff, will take over the position Monday, November 9. Wiles will move to Trump's political operation.
The announcement comes just days after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress. According to people familiar with the discussions, Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with the election results and the political strategy that led to Republican losses.
Wiles submitted her resignation Thursday evening after reportedly coming under criticism from the president. She was the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff and had been credited with bringing organization and discipline to Trump's administration.
Trump praised Wiles publicly, saying she had done an outstanding job. He also expressed confidence in Miller, describing him as a trusted adviser who understands his political priorities.
Miller has been one of the most influential figures in Trump's administration, particularly on immigration policy. He helped develop the administration's hard-line immigration agenda and has expanded his role into broader domestic policy matters.
His appointment signals that Trump is continuing to rely on advisers closely aligned with his existing approach rather than making a significant shift in direction following the election results.
The change has reportedly raised concerns among some White House officials about the administration's direction during the remainder of Trump's term.
Wiles said in a statement that serving in the White House had been the honor of a lifetime and that, although her role was changing, her commitment to the president and his mission would remain.
Miller is scheduled to assume the chief of staff position Monday.
By: CNN Newsource
November 6, 2026
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