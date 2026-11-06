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Trump Replaces Susie Wiles With Stephen Miller in White House Shakeup After Midterm Losses
President Donald Trump is making a major change to his White House leadership following Republican losses in the midterm elections, replacing Chief of Staff Susie Wiles with longtime adviser Stephen Miller.
Miller, who has served as a deputy chief of staff, will take over the top position beginning Monday. Wiles announced Friday that she is leaving the White House, saying in a statement on social media that serving Trump had been the honor of a lifetime.
Speaking to reporters Friday, Trump praised Wiles but said he wanted to make a change.
"Susie's done a very good job, great job. But I just wanted to make it," Trump said. "Stephen's been great, and we got to make moves. Sometimes in life, you have to make moves."
The departure comes just weeks after Trump publicly dismissed speculation that Wiles was leaving, saying in October that she would remain in the position for a long time.
Wiles made history as the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff and was Trump's longest-serving chief of staff.
Her departure follows major Republican losses in Tuesday's midterm elections, with Democrats gaining control of both the House and Senate. Several Trump allies, including Steve Bannon, had reportedly pushed for changes within the president's senior team.
Miller is a longtime Trump adviser and a central architect of the administration's hard-line immigration policies. His promotion signals that Trump is turning to a familiar ally as he prepares for a divided government.
Democratic leaders criticized the appointment. The likely next House speaker called Miller a xenophobe, while the likely next Senate majority leader said Trump could not have made a worse choice.
A White House official said Wiles submitted her resignation to Trump Thursday night. She is expected to transition to the president's political operation.
The leadership change marks the first major shakeup in Trump's administration following the midterm election results.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 6, 2026
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