Fairhaven Barber Gives Free Haircuts to People Experiencing Homelessness

For Juan Colon, a haircut is about more than changing someone's appearance. It's an opportunity to make someone feel seen, valued and cared for.

Known as Artist the Barber, Colon grew up in Fairhaven and says he understands some of the struggles facing his community. He is now using his skills to offer free haircuts to people who might otherwise go without them.

Colon says the idea began after he witnessed a man struggling with addiction asking a child for money. Rather than judge the man, Colon decided to offer him a haircut.

That first interaction inspired him to keep helping others.

Colon says a fresh haircut can make a difference in someone's confidence and mood, even when they're facing difficult circumstances.

The effort is still relatively new, but word is spreading. People in need are lining up for a chance to sit in his chair, and some community members are finding ways to give back in return.

Gustavo Valentin, who lives in the neighborhood, stopped by to watch Colon at work. He said seeing someone take the time to provide haircuts to people experiencing homelessness is something special.

Colon says he plans to continue helping however he can. He is also encouraging other barbers to join the effort and use their skills to support people in need.

For Colon, the goal is simple: help people feel good about themselves, one haircut at a time.