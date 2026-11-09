Congress Returns as Rep. Thomas Massie Moves to Impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Congress returned to Washington Monday, as newly elected lawmakers began preparing for their first days in office while current members faced a list of unfinished business.

New member orientation is underway at the Capitol, with incoming lawmakers saying they want to get to work when the new Congress begins in January.

But the current session still has major issues to address, including government funding and a new impeachment effort targeting Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Kentucky Republican Representative Thomas Massie introduced articles of impeachment against Hegseth Monday, accusing him of high crimes and misdemeanors.

Massie alleges Hegseth violated the law and the Constitution, including by waging war in Iran without congressional approval. Massie said the issue is not Hegseth's effectiveness as defense secretary, but whether he broke the law.

Hegseth is scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday morning. On Monday, he defended the administration's policies and said he was proud of President Donald Trump's America First agenda.

Trump also stood by Hegseth, saying the defense secretary was being criticized for what Trump characterized as winning two wars.

The impeachment effort comes as the White House undergoes its own leadership changes. Stephen Miller began his first day as chief of staff Monday after Susie Wiles stepped down. Deputy Chief of Staff Richard Walters is also leaving his position.

The House now has two days to bring Massie's impeachment resolution to the full chamber for a vote or introduce a motion to kill it.