Joe Biden Announces New Memoir as He Continues Cancer Treatment

Former President Joe Biden is preparing to release a new memoir, but says his ongoing battle with cancer will limit how much he can promote the book.

“Promise Me, America” is scheduled to be released November 17.

Biden addressed the upcoming release in a social media post, saying some days are better than others as he continues dealing with the disease. He added that his illness has not stopped him and expressed hope that the words in his book will speak for themselves.

Biden was diagnosed last year with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

His son, Hunter Biden, has spoken publicly about the severity of his father's condition, saying the cancer has spread to his bones and beyond.

The memoir's release comes as Biden continues his cancer battle, with the former president indicating that he may not be able to participate in the usual promotional activities surrounding a new book.