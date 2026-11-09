Nvidia Investigates CEO Jensen Huang After Reports of Alleged Ties to Chinese Intelligence Asset

Nvidia is investigating CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang following reports that he had a relationship with a woman U.S. intelligence officials reportedly consider a Chinese intelligence asset.

The woman, identified as Alice Huang, is an executive at a data company called Megaspeed. The New York Times reported last month that she was allegedly providing information directly to Beijing. A Chinese official rejected those allegations, calling them unsubstantiated.

Huang acknowledged the relationship in a memo to Nvidia employees shared with NBC News. In the message, he apologized for being unfaithful to his wife and said his actions had hurt her and their children.

Jensen Huang and Alice Huang share the same last name but are not related. The two have been photographed together at events in previous years.

Nvidia's board announced an independent investigation Sunday. The company said it has no reason to believe national security or Nvidia's confidential information was compromised, and said Huang will continue leading the company without interruption.

President Donald Trump defended Huang on Sunday, saying the Nvidia chief had done an amazing job for the country and describing him as a fine person, while adding that you never know what is going on.

Huang has worked with the White House on an agreement allowing some Nvidia chips to be sold to China and traveled with Trump to China in May.

The New York Times also reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned the White House about Huang's relationship before that trip. Rubio declined to comment Sunday, saying he could not discuss the matter because of its nature.

Lawmakers from both parties are seeking answers. Three Republican House committee chairs requested that Huang appear for a joint, closed-door briefing later this month.