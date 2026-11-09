Rep. Thomas Massie Files Impeachment Articles Against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky has filed articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, accusing him of violating federal law and the Constitution through U.S. military operations in Iran.

Massie introduced the measure on the House floor Monday, as Hegseth faces growing scrutiny over the administration's handling of the conflict.

One of the central allegations is that Hegseth violated the War Powers Resolution of 1973 by continuing military hostilities in Iran for more than 90 days without congressional authorization.

Massie's impeachment articles also accuse Hegseth of abusing the authority of his office and failing to uphold his constitutional responsibilities. Massie said the issue is not whether Hegseth is effective at his job, but whether he has broken the law and violated the Constitution.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended Hegseth while speaking from France, saying he works closely with the defense secretary and believes he is doing a great job. Rubio praised Hegseth's work on several administration priorities, including military operations and counter-cartel efforts in the Western Hemisphere.

Hegseth has dismissed the impeachment effort and said he is not concerned about the possibility of being removed from office.

The impeachment process begins in the House, where a simple majority vote would be required to approve the articles. If the House votes to impeach, the matter would move to the Senate, where conviction and removal from office would require a two-thirds majority.

The House is expected to take action on the resolution by Wednesday. Lawmakers could also move to block it rather than allow a full vote.