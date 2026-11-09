Russell Brand Sentenced to 10 Years and 6 Months in Prison for Rape and Sexual Assault

British comedian and actor Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison following his conviction on rape and sexual assault charges.

A London court handed down the sentence Monday. Brand, 51, was found guilty last week of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving incidents between 2004 and 2009.

He was found not guilty of two additional counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Brand pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied the allegations against him.

The case drew international media attention. Photographers gathered outside court Monday as a vehicle believed to be transporting Brand arrived for sentencing. His wife and father also attended.

A representative involved in the investigation said the focus had always been on the women who reported the alleged offenses, adding that investigators worked to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation.

During sentencing, the judge described Brand as a sexual predator.

The sentence marks a dramatic fall for the comedian and actor, who built a career in entertainment on both sides of the Atlantic.

According to the judge, Brand will serve two-thirds of his sentence before becoming eligible for release on parole.