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FBI Investigating Passenger’s Death as Homicide Aboard MSC Seascape Cruise Ship
The FBI is investigating the death of a female passenger aboard the MSC Seascape as a homicide after the cruise ship was ordered to return to port in Galveston, Texas.
The ship had departed Galveston Sunday for a seven-day voyage to Mexico and Honduras. Within hours, authorities instructed the vessel to turn around following what the cruise line described as a guest incident.
Authorities took 48-year-old Jason Leon Watford into custody after the ship returned to Texas. Passengers captured video of the suspect being escorted off the vessel in handcuffs.
According to an FBI affidavit, the incident was discovered when a housekeeper knocked on a cabin door to deliver towels. After speaking with Watford, the housekeeper reportedly noticed blood on his hand and pants and saw a woman lying motionless on the floor.
The affidavit says Watford told investigators he and the woman had argued at the ship's restaurant before a dispute continued in their cabin. He allegedly told investigators he lost control, struck the woman and then strangled her.
The affidavit also says Watford never requested security or medical assistance.
The cruise line said authorities instructed the ship to return to Galveston after the incident was reported. The MSC Seascape has since resumed its scheduled itinerary.
Passengers say the incident has remained on their minds even as the voyage continues. One passenger described it as a horrible event that has been difficult to move past.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 10, 2026
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