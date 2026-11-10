Google Gives School Districts January Deadline to Accept AI Features or Lose Search Access

Google is giving school districts a deadline to decide whether to allow its artificial intelligence features in classrooms or potentially lose access to its search engine altogether.

Under the announced policy, districts have until January to opt in to Google's AI-powered search functions. Those that decline will lose access to Google Search.

The change includes features such as AI-generated summaries that appear at the top of search results. The policy is raising questions about how much artificial intelligence students should be exposed to while using school-issued technology.

Oceanside Unified School District plans to continue using Google's AI features. District officials say they have been gradually introducing artificial intelligence to students throughout the school year, with an emphasis on preparing them for college, careers and the workforce.

Officials say the goal is to create a system that allows students to use the technology safely while maintaining academic integrity.

Other districts are taking a more cautious approach.

San Diego Unified says students using district-issued Chromebooks do not currently have access to generative AI tools, including Google's Ask Gemini feature and other AI chatbots.

Deputy Superintendent of Instruction Nicole DeWitt says the district is maintaining restrictions while evaluating the potential impact of Google's new policy.

In a statement, San Diego Unified said it is still reviewing the effects of the changes.

San Ysidro Unified and San Marcos Unified also confirmed they are aware of the upcoming policy but have not announced whether they will opt in or out.

With the January deadline approaching, school districts have roughly two months to determine how they will respond to Google's changes and what that means for students' access to online information.