Hegseth Rejects Impeachment Push as White House Faces New Economic Concerns

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is pushing back against an effort to impeach him, dismissing the allegations as a political stunt as several Republican lawmakers publicly defend him.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky introduced articles of impeachment accusing Hegseth of misconduct related to the war in Iran and other military actions. Massie says the secretary violated the norms of war and put American troops at risk.

Hegseth rejected the accusations, calling the impeachment effort a political spectacle driven by personal resentment.

The proposal has drawn little support from fellow Republicans so far. California Rep. Darrell Issa said Hegseth had committed no high crimes or misdemeanors, while Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon and Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett also indicated they would oppose impeachment.

President Donald Trump has defended Hegseth, praising the defense secretary in a social media post.

A House vote on the impeachment effort was expected during the current congressional session, although the timing remained uncertain.

The administration is also facing renewed questions about the economy. Government data showed consumer prices increased 0.4% in October. While the monthly increase was slower than in recent months, inflation has now risen for three consecutive months.

One positive sign for consumers: the national average price of gasoline has fallen below $4 a gallon, according to AAA.

Meanwhile, House Republicans have selected Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan as their next minority leader, defeating Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise. The decision comes after Democrats won control of the House and Senate in last week's midterm elections.

Current House Speaker Mike Johnson announced he would not seek a leadership position when Republicans move into the minority next year.