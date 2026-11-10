Ken Calvert Defeats Republican Colleague Young Kim in Newly Drawn Congressional District

Republican Congressman Ken Calvert is headed back to Washington after defeating fellow Republican Young Kim in California's newly drawn 40th Congressional District.

Kim conceded the race Monday, ending a closely watched contest between two sitting Republican members of Congress.

The district includes portions of Orange and Riverside counties, including communities in the Inland Empire. Calvert has represented parts of the Coachella Valley since 2022.

The matchup came after California voters approved Proposition 50, which changed congressional district boundaries and placed Calvert and Kim in the same district.

The latest results put Calvert at approximately 54% of the vote, compared with about 46% for Kim. Calvert was first elected to Congress in 1992, while Kim entered Congress in 2020.

Meanwhile, California voters have rejected Proposition 40, a proposed one-time 5% wealth tax on billionaires living in the state.

The measure would have applied to residents with a net worth exceeding $1 billion, with most of the revenue designated for health care and additional funding for education and food assistance.

Opponents mounted a major advertising campaign against the proposal, arguing the tax could drive wealthy residents and investment out of California.

The defeat means California will not move forward with the proposed billionaire wealth tax.