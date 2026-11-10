Thomas Massie Files Eight Articles of Impeachment Against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing an escalating impeachment effort as Congress returns to Washington, with Republican Representative Thomas Massie filing eight articles accusing him of violating federal law and the Constitution.

Hegseth addressed the effort Tuesday, defending the administration's military operations and saying he remains proud of the work being done.

Massie, a Republican from Kentucky and frequent Trump critic, accuses Hegseth of several violations, including conducting military operations in Iran without congressional authorization.

The articles also address U.S. military strikes targeting suspected drug traffickers in the Caribbean and Pacific, the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, and military operations in Yemen.

Massie argues that Hegseth's actions have violated the limits of executive power and put American service members at risk in future conflicts.

President Donald Trump has publicly defended Hegseth, saying the defense secretary deserves praise rather than impeachment. Trump credited him with military recruitment efforts and defended the administration's operations in Venezuela and Iran.

The impeachment resolution faces a difficult path. A simple majority in the House would be required to impeach Hegseth. Conviction and removal from office would then require a two-thirds vote in the Senate.

The effort comes as newly elected members of Congress arrive in Washington for orientation ahead of taking office next year. Meanwhile, lawmakers are preparing for a potential House vote on the impeachment resolution.