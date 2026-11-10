Viral Ring Video Showing Racist Gestures Sparks Outrage at University of Mississippi

A viral doorbell camera video showing racist behavior outside the apartment of three Black University of Mississippi students is drawing widespread attention and sparking reactions across the Ole Miss community.

The video shows three women walking past a Ring doorbell camera, with two of them appearing to make monkey noises and gestures outside the apartment.

The video was provided to reporters by the mother of one of the women who lives there.

The university has not confirmed whether the women seen in the video are students. In a statement released Sunday evening, Ole Miss said it is investigating the incident and has reached out to those impacted.

Students interviewed on campus Monday said they believe the women are affiliated with the university. Some expressed concern about what the incident says about the campus environment.

One Black student described feeling uncomfortable as the only Black woman in her writing class.

Other students said the behavior was wrong, while also noting the harsh reaction that can follow incidents on social media.

The mother of one of the residents confirmed she has been in contact with the university. She declined to comment publicly but said the family has an attorney involved and plans to release a statement.

The university's investigation is ongoing.