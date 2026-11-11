Deadly Building Collapse in Brooklyn Leaves at Least 1 Dead, 12 Injured as Massive Rescue Operation Continues

A massive search-and-rescue operation was underway Wednesday evening after a three-story mixed-use building collapsed in Brooklyn's Flatbush neighborhood, leaving at least one person dead and 12 others injured, according to fire department officials.

Six of the injured were reported to be in critical condition. Authorities said they did not yet have a complete accounting of how many people may have been inside the building when it collapsed around 4 p.m.

By Wednesday evening, approximately 250 firefighters and emergency medical personnel were working at the scene, searching through the rubble for possible survivors.

The building, which included a ground-floor store and at least one apartment above it, collapsed into an adjacent construction site. Officials were still trying to determine how many people, including construction workers, may have been in the area at the time.

Among those rescued were a pregnant woman and at least one child. The woman's husband told CNN affiliate WABC that she was six months pregnant and expressed relief after learning she had survived.

Video from the scene showed firefighters using ladders, stretchers and specialized equipment to remove victims from the debris. In one rescue, firefighters drilled through the rubble to reach a person before passing the individual along a line of emergency workers toward an ambulance.

Drones and flashlights were also deployed as crews continued searching into the evening.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said first responders were working quickly to secure the location and assist residents.

The city's Department of Buildings was investigating the collapse.

Records show that a demolition contractor had previously been cited in April for continuing demolition work at the property despite an order to stop. The violation was resolved in October, and the contractor paid $10,000 in penalties, according to city records.

New York State Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn told CNN affiliate NY1 that the property had been vacant for an extended period and had previously housed an adult day care facility. Plans had reportedly been underway for affordable housing at the site.

The exact cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

NYC Emergency Management established a Red Cross assistance center for residents affected by the incident.

Authorities have not confirmed how many people remain missing. Rescue operations were continuing Wednesday evening.