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Christmas Tree Farms Prepare for Holiday Season as Thanksgiving Approaches
With Thanksgiving just two weeks away, Christmas tree farms are getting ready to welcome families looking to pick out the perfect tree for the holiday season.
In Michigan's Grand Traverse County, one farm has been preparing for the busy season for months, with work beginning in the spring when seedlings are planted.
Throughout the summer, crews focus on weed control and trimming. As the trees grow, workers identify which ones will be ready for harvest. By late fall, those trees are tagged so customers can find and cut their own Christmas trees.
Farm officials say growing conditions this past summer were favorable, with moisture and warm temperatures helping the trees develop. However, they say colder weather and a good frost would help improve needle retention.
The farm typically grows between 13,000 and 15,000 trees each year.
For customers, the experience is designed to be part of the holiday tradition. Visitors are greeted when they arrive, shown where to find the saws and directed to the areas where they can select their trees.
Four-wheelers equipped with trailers help transport the trees back to the front of the property, so customers don't have to drag them themselves.
For employees like Josh Reitma, helping families choose their trees is one of the highlights of the season.
He says being part of people's Christmas celebrations and helping create lasting holiday memories makes the work especially rewarding.
After months of preparation, the farm is ready to welcome another season of families, Christmas traditions and freshly cut trees.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 12, 2026
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