Hegseth awards medal to soldier who reprimanded him and aides at Arlington Cemetery

(CNN) — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth awarded the soldier who reprimanded him and members of his staff at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier a Joint Service Commendation Medal on Thursday.

“We love soldiers. We love standards. Well done, Specialist,” Hegseth said in a post on social media. “Carry on Patriots.”

A Pentagon official confirmed that Hegseth welcomed the 3rd Infantry Regiment, known as The Old Guard, to the Pentagon “where he proudly awarded Specialist Iglesias the Joint Service Commendation Medal for the execution of his duties at the Tomb of the unknown Soldier on November 11, 2026.”

CNN first reported the incident.

Hegseth, his wife, chief of staff Ricky Buria, deputy chief of staff Patrick Weaver and senior adviser and deputy assistant Tami Radabaugh were taking photos in front of the tomb after a Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday at Arlington National Cemetery when some in the group were heard laughing and chatting after the photos were taken. The soldier patrolling in front of the tomb, Spc. Thomas Iglesias, stopped walking and faced the group.

“All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times,” Iglesias called out.

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell later said of the incident that the soldier “correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum.”

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is one of the US’ most sacred war memorials, and politicians, foreign dignitaries, and other notable individuals frequently visit to pay their respects to US service members. It’s expected, and not unprecedented, for the sentinel guarding the tomb — a 24/7 job delegated to soldiers with The Old Guard since 1948 — to maintain an atmosphere of respect around the tomb by correcting visitors who get too loud.