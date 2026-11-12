House Passes Major Richard Star Act to End 'Wounded Veteran Tax' in 392-18 Vote

WASHINGTON – The U.S. House of Representatives has passed legislation that could significantly increase retirement benefits for thousands of combat-injured veterans, addressing an issue commonly known as the "Wounded Veteran Tax."

The Major Richard Star Act passed Thursday in a bipartisan vote of 392 to 18, marking a major step forward for veterans who were medically retired from military service before completing 20 years.

Under current law, many combat-injured veterans who receive military disability retirement benefits have their retirement pay reduced by the amount of VA disability compensation they receive.

The legislation would eliminate that dollar-for-dollar offset, allowing eligible veterans to collect both their full military retirement pay and VA disability benefits.

The change could affect approximately 59,000 veterans nationwide.

Congressman Raul Ruiz has been among the leading advocates for the legislation, working alongside other members of Congress to advance the measure. The effort to bring the bill to the House floor included a discharge petition, a procedural tool that allows lawmakers to force a vote when leadership does not bring legislation forward.

Ruiz said the overwhelming support for the legislation sends a clear message to the Senate that lawmakers should move forward with the measure.

The legislation is named after Major Richard Star, a decorated Army officer who fought to change the retirement compensation rules affecting combat-injured veterans. Star died before seeing the legislation become law.

Despite Thursday's overwhelming House vote, the fight is not over. The bill now moves to the Senate, where lawmakers must approve it before it can reach the president's desk.

Veterans' advocates say the legislation would address a longstanding disparity in the benefits available to those forced into medical retirement because of combat-related injuries.