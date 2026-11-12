One Dead, Four Injured in Washington, DC, Shooting; Suspect Found Dead After Standoff

One person is dead and four others were injured following a shooting Thursday morning in Washington, DC's Logan Circle neighborhood. The suspect also died after an armed standoff with police.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting began at a gym before the gunman moved outside and continued firing in the surrounding area, including into a parking garage.

Multiple law enforcement sources told CNN that the suspect shot one person inside the gym before leaving the facility.

Police say the gunman later barricaded himself inside an apartment. Officers and negotiators spent approximately an hour attempting to communicate with him and bring the situation to a peaceful resolution.

Interim Metropolitan Police Chief Jeff Carroll said the suspect fired through the apartment door at officers on at least two occasions.

During the standoff, officers heard a gunshot coming from inside the apartment. They then forced entry and found the suspect suffering from a gunshot wound.

Multiple law enforcement officials confirmed the suspect had died.

The shooting prompted VIDA Fitness to temporarily close its Logan Circle location. Company president Aaron Moore notified members that the facility would remain closed until further notice and urged people to avoid the gym and surrounding area.

Moore said the safety of members, guests and employees remained the company's priority and expressed concern for everyone affected by the incident.

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed that the White House had been briefed on the shooting.

Authorities have not released additional details about the victims or a possible motive.