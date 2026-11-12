Scott Colom Makes History in Mississippi as Pete Hegseth Faces Scrutiny After Arlington Visit

A historic Senate victory in Mississippi and a controversial Veterans Day visit to Arlington National Cemetery are drawing attention in Washington as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress in January.

Democrat Scott Colom defeated Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi's closely watched U.S. Senate race, delivering a major victory for Democrats in a state that has not elected a Democratic senator since 1982.

Colom is set to become the first Black person elected to represent Mississippi in the U.S. Senate since Reconstruction. His victory also makes him the state's first Democratic senator in nearly 45 years.

The race remained too close to call for days after Election Day. Colom's campaign gained attention in its final stretch with an advertisement responding to Hyde-Smith's comments about rising beef prices. Hyde-Smith had suggested consumers consider other protein options, prompting Colom's campaign to turn the remark into a criticism of the incumbent.

Colom's win brings the Democratic Senate caucus to at least 55 seats in the next Congress, with another race still unresolved.

Democrats are also preparing to take control of the House in January. One issue they have indicated they plan to revisit is the effort to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. A House vote this week sent an impeachment resolution to committee, effectively stopping the measure for now.

Hegseth is facing separate criticism following a Veterans Day visit to Arlington National Cemetery.

Video shows Hegseth, his wife and senior Pentagon officials taking photographs near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. As the group departed, laughter and conversation could be heard. An Army sentinel then turned toward the group and issued a reminder.

"All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times," the sentinel said.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is one of the nation's most solemn military memorials, where Army sentinels maintain a continuous guard.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell defended the department's conduct, saying the secretary and the department have always honored the sacrifices of U.S. service members. He added that the soldier correctly and respectfully reminded the group to maintain decorum.

The incident has added to the scrutiny surrounding Hegseth as Democrats prepare to assume control of both chambers of Congress in January.