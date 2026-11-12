SpaceX Prepares for Historic Starship Test That Could Transform Rocket Reusability

SpaceX is preparing for one of its most ambitious rocket tests yet, attempting to bring both sections of its massive Starship launch system back to Earth for a controlled landing.

The planned test flight, scheduled for Friday, November 13, could mark a major step toward fully reusable rockets. SpaceX hopes to recover the Super Heavy booster and the 171-foot upper spacecraft, known as Starship, at its launch facility in South Texas.

The company has already demonstrated its ability to catch and reuse first-stage boosters. But recovering the upper portion of a rocket after it has traveled into orbit is a much more complicated challenge — and one that has never been successfully demonstrated.

SpaceX considers full reusability a critical step toward dramatically reducing launch costs and expanding its ambitions in space. Those goals include supporting NASA's plans for the Moon, expanding its Starlink satellite network and eventually sending humans to Mars.

A high-stakes return to Earth

After separating from the Super Heavy booster, Starship is expected to ignite its own engines and attempt to reach orbit. If successful, the spacecraft would travel around Earth for approximately 22 hours, completing about 14 laps around the planet.

During the mission, it is also expected to deploy 26 next-generation Starlink V3 satellites.

The most challenging portion of the flight would come during the spacecraft's return to Earth. Starship will encounter extreme heat as it reenters the atmosphere, with temperatures outside the vehicle potentially exceeding 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

The spacecraft would then attempt an unusual landing maneuver, using its engines and steering systems to guide itself back toward SpaceX's launch tower.

The plan calls for the vehicle to perform a controlled bellyflop maneuver before attempting to be caught by the tower's mechanical arms.

Technical challenges remain

SpaceX has encountered engine reliability issues during previous Starship test flights. During its September mission, one of the spacecraft's engines shut down prematurely, although the vehicle ultimately reached orbit and completed a controlled splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it monitored the activities associated with that licensed launch and reentry and that the decisions made during the flight were within approved flight criteria.

Engine performance and the ability to safely control the spacecraft during reentry remain important challenges for the upcoming test.

Because the planned flight path takes Starship over portions of land, including areas near northern Mexico and South Texas, safety is another major consideration.

SpaceX says the spacecraft will use its control surfaces to steer over sparsely populated areas. Mission controllers will also have options to direct the vehicle toward an ocean splashdown rather than attempt a tower landing if conditions require it.

Why full reusability matters

SpaceX has already changed the commercial launch industry by developing reusable Falcon rocket boosters. Recovering and reusing the entire Starship system could take that approach much further.

Unlike a first-stage booster, which returns to Earth relatively early in a flight, Starship's upper section must survive the much higher speeds and extreme temperatures associated with orbital reentry.

The challenge has similarities to NASA's Space Shuttle program, but SpaceX is pursuing a different approach that aims to make the vehicle easier and faster to reuse.

If successful, the technology could significantly reduce the cost of launching cargo and people into space.

But the company still has to demonstrate that Starship can reliably complete the entire process, from launch to orbital flight to a controlled return and landing.

For SpaceX, Friday's test represents an important milestone in its effort to make fully reusable spaceflight a reality.