Trump Shifts JD Vance’s Focus From Iran Negotiations to Crime and Corruption in Democratic-Led Cities

President Donald Trump appears to be shifting Vice President JD Vance away from diplomatic efforts with Iran, directing him instead to focus on crime and corruption in Democratic-led cities and states.

In a post on Truth Social Thursday, Trump said he had asked Vance to give his “complete and total attention” to what he described as widespread crime and corruption in Democratic-run communities.

Trump also declared that the United States no longer needs a deal with Iran.

“We don’t need a deal with Iran,” Trump wrote, adding that the United States has “got their money” and “got their Strait,” an apparent reference to the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Vance had recently taken a role in efforts to negotiate an end to the conflict with Tehran. The diplomatic outreach included communication with Iranian officials and discussions aimed at preventing a return to expanded military action.

Trump's latest comments signal a change in emphasis, although it remains unclear whether all diplomatic efforts with Iran have been abandoned.

The announcement also comes amid political fallout from last week's midterm elections. Vance publicly argued that the Iran war contributed to major Republican losses, pointing to the conflict and its impact on Americans.

Trump previously acknowledged that the war's effect on gasoline prices played a role in the election results, while maintaining that the military action was necessary.

The president's new directive puts Vance's attention on domestic issues as questions continue over the future of U.S. policy toward Iran.