U.S.-Brokered Ukraine-Russia Talks End Without Breakthrough, Prisoner Exchange Agreed

U.S.-brokered talks between Ukraine and Russia ended Wednesday in the United Arab Emirates without a major breakthrough toward ending the war.

The two-day meeting marked the first round of talks between the sides since February. While negotiators did not reach an overall agreement to end the conflict, White House Special Envoy Jared Kushner said they did agree to a prisoner exchange.

Kushner and fellow U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff are scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday.

Kushner said the United States has repeatedly communicated to Putin and his team that reaching an agreement will require Russia's cooperation with Ukraine and the United States.

He expressed hope that Thursday's meeting would secure Putin's support for the next steps in the negotiations.

Kushner also said he and Witkoff plan to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Dublin after their meeting with Putin.

The diplomatic effort comes as the United States continues to pursue negotiations aimed at ending the war. For now, the prisoner exchange represents a limited point of agreement, while major questions surrounding a broader peace deal remain unresolved.