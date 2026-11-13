CA, US & World
Darth Vader's Iconic 'I Am Your Father' Lightsaber Sells for Record $4.87 Million
A piece of movie history from a galaxy far, far away has sold for a record-breaking price.
Darth Vader's iconic lightsaber, used in the climactic duel with Luke Skywalker in 1980's The Empire Strikes Back, sold Thursday for more than $4.87 million at Heritage Auctions in Dallas.
The weapon was used by actor David Prowse and stunt double Bob Anderson during several fight sequences. It is best known for its appearance in the Cloud City battle, when Vader cuts off Luke's hand before revealing the shocking truth about their relationship.
The same lightsaber also appeared in the confrontation between Vader and Luke in the Emperor's throne room in 1983's Return of the Jedi.
Heritage Auctions described it as Vader's primary dueling lightsaber, making it one of the most significant surviving props from the original Star Wars trilogy.
The sale establishes a new auction record for Star Wars memorabilia, surpassing the previous record held by Luke Skywalker's lightsaber from the same Cloud City battle. That weapon sold for $3.75 million at Heritage Auctions in July.
Despite its iconic appearance, the original trilogy's lightsabers were often constructed using repurposed vintage camera flash handles. The props were modified to accommodate blades during filming, while the glowing effects audiences recognize were added later through animation.
The auctioned Vader weapon showed visible signs of its years of use, including scratches, a crack, a missing section of its upper shroud and a partially broken grip.
The Heritage Auctions sale featured nearly 200 pieces of Star Wars memorabilia, including props and artwork from the original films and later productions.
Other notable sales included a Boba Fett rifle that fetched $375,000 and a miniature Snowspeeder model from The Empire Strikes Back that sold for $200,000. The model had once belonged to Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia.
Additional lightsabers from the collection included weapons associated with Obi-Wan Kenobi, Rey Skywalker, Darth Maul and Anakin Skywalker.
For Star Wars collectors, however, Darth Vader's weapon proved to be the ultimate prize, setting a new high-water mark for movie memorabilia.
By: CNN Newsource
November 13, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
🎣 The fish are coming to Lake Cahuilla! Watch as Lake Cahuilla is stocked with fish ahead of the community Fishing Derby! A big thank-you to Mark Jernigan, owner of Yellow Mart in Indio, for being a longtime supporter of this special community event. Local businesses like Yellow Mart help keep traditions like this going! Get ready to cast a line and enjoy a great day at the lake! 🐟 #LakeCahuilla #FishingDerby #YellowMart #IndioCA #CoachellaValley #CommunitySupport
FINAL SCORE: FIREBIRDS WIN! 🔥🏒 A 2-1 victory for your Coachella Valley Firebirds tonight! Another hard-fought win, another reason to celebrate in the desert! 🐦🔥 WHO’S READY FOR MORE? 🔥 #Firebirds #CVFirebirds #CoachellaValley #HockeyTown #firebirdswin
🏒 PREGAME WITH TIM O’BRIEN! 🔥 The Firebirds are back on home ice tonight, and Tim O’Brien has the message heading into tonight’s matchup! Coachella Valley is looking to turn things around and defend home ice against the San Jose Barracuda. It’s time to get loud, Firebirds fans! LET’S GO BIRDS! 🔥 📍 Acrisure Arena 🕖 Puck drop: 7 PM #CVFirebirds #OneValley #TimOBrien #Hockey #FirebirdsHockey
289 requests from ONE requester-14x more than anyone else in the city. s That’s 2,200 staff hours and over $100K in wages alone coming straight out of taxpayers pockets. 😳 #therogginreport #deserthotsprings #publicrecords #localnews #nbcpalmsprings
An 18-year-old’s life cut short and a search for answers continues. Authorities identified Angel Luna of Desert Hot Springs as the young man killed in a shooting Tuesday night on Calle Rojo in Coachella. No arrest have been made, and investigators are working to identify suspects.
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry! Two weeks until Thanksgiving. What are your plans?
Where do you stand on how cities should handle public notification for neighborhood changes? #therogginreport #laquinta #localnews #explore #nbcpalmsprings
We have all the coverage on today’s Veterans Day Parade in Palm Springs on nbcpalmsprings.com. #nbcpalmsprings #veteransday #fyp #veterans #usa
80 years later, their stories still matter. These remarkable World War II Veterans were featured in our Emmy-winning special report, “80 Years Later: The Coachella Valley’s WWII Legacy.” As a small thank you for sharing their stories, we surprised them with the Emmy. It was an honor to recognize these heroes, all over 100 years old, for their service and sacrifice. To them, and to all who have served, Happy Veteran’s Day.
Chef Richard Blais sets out to cook what he loves to eat. From fast food to working in Michelin star restaurants, he creates traditional dishes with his own unique twist. He’s taken that same approach with his new book: Sauce Life. The book combines his culinary journey with over 70 sauces that range from simple yet delicious to complex crowd pleasers. Signed Copies of Sauce Life are available now at @kestrelkitchenindianwells inside the Indian Wells Golf Resort.