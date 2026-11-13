CA, US & World
FAA Orders Nationwide Ground Stop for Departing Flights Amid Air Traffic Control Communications Problems
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop Friday, ordering departing flights across the United States to remain on the ground because of what the agency described as “extraordinary circumstances” and safety concerns.
The cause of the disruption was not immediately clear. An FAA spokesperson said a communications problem was affecting Air Route Traffic Control Centers, which manage aircraft traveling between regions of the country.
“Traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice,” the FAA said in an advisory. International flights were to be handled on a case-by-case basis.
Reuters+1
The nationwide order followed earlier reports of air traffic control communications problems and disruptions affecting departing flights at major airports.
The FAA did not immediately provide a timeline for when normal operations would resume or explain the full extent of the technical problem.
The last nationwide ground stop occurred in January 2023, when an outage involving the FAA's Notice to Air Missions system, known as NOTAM, disrupted the distribution of safety information to pilots. The agency temporarily halted domestic departures while it addressed the problem.
Before that, U.S. airspace was shut down following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
The situation remains developing. Travelers should check directly with their airlines for the latest flight information, delays and cancellations.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 13, 2026
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