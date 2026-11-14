CA, US & World
Report Finds Gap Between Civics Lessons and Student Voice in California Schools
A new report is highlighting a disconnect in schools: Students may learn about civics in the classroom, but many say they don't have meaningful opportunities to put those lessons into practice.
The San Francisco-based nonprofit research organization YouthTruth surveyed nearly 140,000 middle and high school students and more than 10,000 teachers for its report, “The Civic Gap: How Schools Can Cultivate Student Voice and Participation.”
Researchers found that only about one in three students reported strong opportunities for civic participation at school, while more than half of teachers believed those opportunities existed.
One example illustrates the difference in perception: Just 26% of students said they have a say in how things are run at school, compared with 49% of teachers who believed students have that opportunity.
Cynthia Chiong, director of research and insights for YouthTruth, said schools can narrow the gap by building a stronger sense of belonging and trust on campus.
"For educators, they could start by making the day-to-day experience for a student feel safer and more 'seen,' helping students feel like they belong to a community and that they can trust the adults around them," Chiong recommended.
Chiong said educators can encourage that connection by taking an interest in students' lives outside the classroom. Teachers can also use what is known as "connected learning," encouraging students to think critically about lessons and relate them to the world around them.
Student government, leadership programs and extracurricular activities such as 4-H and service clubs can also give students opportunities to develop their voices and participate in their communities.
Emma Humphries, chief education officer for iCivics, a nonprofit founded by former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor to promote civic learning, said schools must demonstrate that they are willing to listen to students.
"If that civics class is happening in a school where kids don't have a voice, they're not going to feel agency. They're not going to feel engaged and ultimately have confidence in our democracy," Humphries pointed out.
Humphries said one semester of civics in high school should be considered a minimum requirement. The YouthTruth report also encourages teachers across all subject areas to connect classroom lessons to real-world issues.
The report concludes that civic engagement is about more than learning how government works. Students also need opportunities to speak up, work with others, influence decisions and see that their contributions can make a difference.
By: Public News Service
November 14, 2026
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