All Passengers Accounted for After Tanker Collides With New Orleans Riverboat

All passengers and crew have been accounted for following a collision between an asphalt tanker and a New Orleans riverboat carrying nearly 200 people on Friday.

The asphalt tanker struck the American Heritage near the French Quarter on the Mississippi River. Officials say 191 people, including passengers and crew, were aboard the riverboat at the time.

The collision caused the riverboat to begin sinking before eventually capsizing. First responders pulled approximately 100 people from the water.

Thirty-two people were transported to hospitals. New Orleans officials say nine people remain hospitalized, but none are in critical condition. No deaths have been reported.

During a news conference, officials described the outcome as remarkable given the number of people aboard and the circumstances of the accident.

Investigators are still working to determine why the tanker lost control and struck the riverboat. Officials say the tank vessel's voyage data recorder, which functions much like an airplane's flight data recorder, has been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials say removing the capsized riverboat could take several weeks.