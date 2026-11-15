Massive Waves Damage Pacifica Seawall, Flood Roads Along California Coast

Massive waves battered the California coastline over the weekend, damaging a seawall in Pacifica and flooding nearby roads and parking areas.

In Pacifica, waves breached a section of the seawall along Beach Boulevard on Saturday, causing concrete panels to lift, buckle and crack.

Resident Savannah Peterson, who has lived along the waterfront for about a decade, says she checked the seawall Saturday morning after hearing unusual sounds the night before. She found sections of concrete displaced, with debris scattered into the street.

The city has since blocked off the damaged area.

Despite warnings to stay out of the water, crowds gathered along the shoreline to watch the powerful surf. Around high tide, roadways and parking lots also experienced flooding.

Residents say the waves may be impressive to watch, but their power should not be underestimated.

Anthony Herrera urged visitors to enjoy the coastline from a safe distance and respect the conditions, warning that the ocean can be unpredictable.

Peterson also expressed concern about visitors turning their backs to the water and bringing children and pets too close to the shoreline.

She says visitors are welcome to enjoy Pacifica and support local businesses, but she hopes they will take warnings about sneaker waves and flying debris seriously.