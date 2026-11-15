White House Says Trump to Meet With Chinese and Russian Leaders at APEC Summit

The White House says President Donald Trump will meet jointly with China's leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin next week during the APEC summit in China.

The meeting would mark the first-ever trilateral sit-down involving the three leaders.

Officials say discussions will focus on nuclear non-proliferation, as the United States and Russia face a new landscape following the expiration of their last remaining nuclear arms treaty earlier this year.

While officials have downplayed expectations of reaching a new nuclear arms agreement during the meeting, they have suggested the discussions could serve as a starting point for future negotiations.

The planned gathering comes amid ongoing concerns about nuclear weapons and the future of arms control between the world's major powers.