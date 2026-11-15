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Young California Detailer Gives Wheelchairs a Free Cleanup
A 21-year-old California entrepreneur is turning his passion for car detailing into an act of kindness, offering free cleaning and restoration services to people who rely on wheelchairs.
Dean Lopez and his business partner, Leo Asfar, started Bay Area Mobile Detailing with a focus on building their brand through social media. But an unexpected act of generosity brought them attention for something much bigger.
The pair once offered to detail the van of a person living in it on the streets of Oakland. A video of the gesture went viral, catching the attention of a rehabilitation center in Dublin, California.
The center reached out to ask if Lopez would consider detailing wheelchairs for an upcoming event. He immediately agreed, telling them he wasn't interested in payment.
That opportunity sparked what Lopez now considers his latest passion: cleaning and restoring wheelchairs at no cost.
Since then, he says he and his partner have cleaned hundreds of wheelchairs for athletes, veterans and others who depend on them every day.
Lopez says the work is about much more than making something look clean. Seeing the reactions of the people they help has become the most rewarding part of the experience.
For Lopez, what began as a way to grow a small business has become a mission he says he never wants to stop.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 15, 2026
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