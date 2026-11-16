A widespread banking disruption is affecting customers across the country, including residents throughout the Coachella Valley who are reporting problems accessing their accounts.

Several major financial institutions, including Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank, are seeing reports of service issues.

Customers have reported trouble logging into their accounts, checking balances, transferring money and completing transactions.

Chase says its service issues were caused by a software bug. The bank has not indicated how many customers may have been affected.

The disruption has left some customers frustrated and uncertain about whether the problems are the result of a technical failure or something more concerning.

Customers are being advised to contact their financial institutions directly for updates on service availability and the status of pending transactions.

The cause and full extent of the nationwide disruption remain unclear.