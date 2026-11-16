Travel at Palm Springs International Airport is getting back on track following a weekend of nationwide flight delays and cancellations.

In the last 24 hours, the airport recorded 11 canceled flights, down from 25 at the same time Sunday. As of this morning, only one flight appeared to be delayed.

The disruptions began Friday when the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop lasting nearly five hours because of a communications problem. Although the issue was addressed that day, the effects continued throughout the weekend as airlines worked to reschedule passengers.

Nationwide, more than 18,000 flights were canceled over the weekend, leaving travelers stranded and frustrated as they waited for updates.

The FAA is investigating a communications site in Arkansas where a contractor had been replacing older copper wiring with high-speed fiber. According to the agency, a newly installed router overwhelmed the system with thousands of connection attempts, disrupting radar systems and communications with air traffic controllers.

Investigators are also examining a radar site in Amarillo, Texas, as another possible source of the disruption.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is requesting $50 billion in additional funding from Congress for new software and infrastructure. Some Democrats have questioned the request, arguing the FAA has not yet spent all the money previously approved for modernization.

The Transportation Department says the previously approved funding is restricted to specific projects and is spread across multiple years.

The incident has renewed concerns about the condition of the nation's air traffic control system. A government oversight report issued in September warned that the existing technology is severely outdated and unsustainable.

For travelers flying through Palm Springs, conditions appear to be improving, but passengers are still encouraged to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight information.