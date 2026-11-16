A Greenville, South Carolina, man says he received nearly 200 unwanted phone calls in just 24 hours, leaving him frustrated by the relentless interruptions.

Shane Page says the calls began Thursday morning and appeared to come from different locations throughout the area. He documented the calls in his phone history and even kept a handwritten tally to track the volume.

Page says many of the calls appear to be attempts to enroll him in Medicare coverage he already has.

He says blocking the numbers has done little to stop the calls, which continue to come from new locations.

There are several ways consumers can try to reduce unwanted calls. iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel devices offer built-in settings to silence unknown callers or filter suspected spam.

Consumers can also register their phone numbers for free with the National Do Not Call Registry.

If unwanted sales calls continue more than 31 days after registering, consumers can report them to the Federal Trade Commission.

As Page continues trying to block the calls, he says the constant ringing has become increasingly difficult to tolerate.