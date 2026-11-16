Fewer international students are enrolling at colleges and universities across the United States, raising concerns about the financial impact on higher education.

According to a survey by the Institute of International Education, new international student enrollment dropped 15% this past fall. That follows an 18% decline in new students the previous year.

Education experts say the downturn is significant, as international students have historically been an important source of enrollment growth for U.S. colleges.

International students also often pay full tuition, providing universities with revenue that can help offset costs for domestic students.

With fewer international students enrolling, some universities are facing financial pressure and making cuts that include employee layoffs and program closures.

Experts say concerns surrounding the Trump administration's immigration policies could be contributing to the decline.

Some prospective students reportedly view the risks of coming to the United States for school as too high, even if they are able to obtain a visa.

The enrollment decline is creating new challenges for colleges that have long relied on international students as an important part of their academic communities and budgets.