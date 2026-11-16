The U.S. Supreme Court is allowing tens of millions of dollars in contested federal research funding to continue flowing to University of California researchers whose work touches on diversity, equity and inclusion.

The dispute began after President Donald Trump moved to cancel the grants early in his second term.

The decision triggered a legal battle, with the Justice Department arguing the administration was simply changing its funding priorities.

However, an appellate court ruled that the cancellations were likely unconstitutional.

The Trump administration appealed that decision to the Supreme Court.

On Monday, the justices declined to take up the case, allowing the funding to continue for now. The court did not provide an explanation, and there were no noted dissents.

The decision leaves the appellate court's ruling in place and allows the University of California research funding at the center of the dispute to move forward.