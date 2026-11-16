(CNN) — The Commerce Department on Monday tightened export restrictions designed to prevent China from accessing sensitive, AI-powering computer chips amid a dispute in the Trump administration over how to handle the issue.

The much-anticipated Commerce rule puts new curbs on US exports to data centers that provide “significant volumes” of computing to companies based in countries subject to US arms embargoes such as China, Iran and Russia.

The move comes as President Donald Trump prepares to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week, and on the heels of a scandal involving the chipmaking giant Nvidia, and its now-former CEO Jensen Huang, who has pushed for the ability to sell Nvidia chips abroad.

Huang resigned last week following revelations of extramarital affairs — including one he had with a Chinese woman who worked at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data center company. The Commerce and Justice Departments began investigating Megaspeed, a major purchaser of Nvidia chips, in 2024 as part of a broader probe into an ecosystem of foreign companies suspected of diverting Nvidia chips to China, CNN has reported.

The Nvidia saga has put greater public scrutiny on the Commerce Department’s role in regulating the sale of crucial American technologies abroad. Earlier this month, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent challenged Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in a Situation Room meeting over his department’s reluctance to label Nvidia customer Megaspeed a possible national security threat.

The new rule is also a replacement for a Joe Biden-era export-control rule that the Trump administration let lapse last year. Trump officials saw the Biden policy as an impediment to American businesses.

The Commerce Department had resisted putting the new rule into place for some time while other top officials in the Trump administration had been pushing for it, including Bessent, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, sources said.

That dynamic could be significant going forward because Commerce holds the tools of enforcement. Experts noted that the rule itself appeared to be strong but that the implementation would determine whether or not it has teeth.

The rule is “the first good-faith effort to actually close loopholes in export controls in a year and a half,” said Chris McGuire, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.

With the Commerce Department announcement coming the same week that Trump is set to travel to China, administration officials are also bracing for a Chinese response, according to a senior administration official. But some expect that any response will come after Trump’s visit largely because China wants to avoid dramatic tension during the meeting, the official said.

The Commerce Department noted that the rule was “written by and at the direction of the Department of Treasury and the National Security Council.”

But as Trump left the White House on Monday on his way to Asia, he downplayed reported disagreements inside his administration on the matter and he said he has no plans to fire Lutnick, who some officials have argued should have done more to limit the sale of advanced chips to China.

Trump acknowledged that Bessent and Lutnick “have two different views” on how fast Commerce should have acted.

“They’re fine,” Trump said of the two Cabinet secretaries. “One wants to be friendly with China, and one wants to have a blow up with China.”

For his part, Trump defended the decision to delay labeling Megaspeed a national security threat.

“Well, he might have delayed it, but he was doing that because you could have, if you didn’t delay it, if you did do something, you could have a blow-up with China,” Trump told CNN’s Alayna Treene.

“We’re having a very good relationship with China right now, and I understand both sides of it. And I’ll make a decision, but I understand very well both sides,” he added.

Trump also on Monday offered a vote of confidence to Huang, saying he “would not mind” if the former Nvidia CEO were reinstated atop the chipmaking firm.

“I would not mind that,” Trump told reporters. “I think he learned a big lesson, I guess maybe one lesson more important than the other. But I would certainly not mind seeing that.”

The president’s support came amid reports that Huang was discussing the possibility of a comeback effort just days after resigning under pressure over revelations of extramarital affairs — including one with a woman suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence.

Trump — who called Huang a “legend” in the hours after he stepped down — has repeatedly praised him despite the longstanding national security concerns about Huang harbored by some senior officials in his administration.



