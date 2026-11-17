Fewer Americans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving compared with last year, according to AAA's annual holiday travel forecast.

AAA projects 81.5 million Americans will fly, drive or use other transportation to travel more than 50 miles from home during the holiday period.

That would be a decrease of approximately 120,000 travelers compared with 2025, marking the end of three consecutive years of record-breaking Thanksgiving travel.

AAA says the slight decline may be tied to higher travel costs.

Despite the dip, the organization expects most travelers won't notice much of a difference in traffic or airport crowds compared with last year.

Thanksgiving remains one of the busiest travel periods of the year, with millions of Americans heading out to spend the holiday with family and friends.