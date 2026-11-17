CA, US & World
Chase Bank and United Airlines Recover From Separate Nationwide Technical Outages
Another round of nationwide technology disruptions affected banking and air travel Monday, as Chase Bank and United Airlines dealt with separate system outages.
The problems come just days after a Microsoft Outlook outage and a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop disrupted services across the country.
Chase customers experienced nearly 12 hours of banking problems Monday, reporting difficulties accessing accounts through mobile devices and completing transactions in person.
Some customers also reported trouble withdrawing cash and obtaining checks. The disruption affected transfers involving other financial institutions as well, particularly payments through Zelle.
Parent company JPMorgan Chase attributed the banking outage to a temporary software bug. The company said customers' accounts and funds remained accessible and there was no evidence of a cyberattack.
United Airlines also experienced a widespread system outage that disrupted flights for several hours. The airline pointed to an issue involving applications used by its pilots.
United said flights already in progress were not affected, although some passengers reported being stuck on the tarmac. The airline said its system problems were unrelated to last week's FAA ground stop.
Both companies say their technical issues have been resolved.
The disruptions also reached the Coachella Valley. NBC Palm Springs' Maria Noble Valdez spoke with local customers who encountered problems trying to access banking services.
One customer said Monday's problems forced them to visit three different banks while trying to make a withdrawal and deposit.
Another said they remained confident their money was safe, but wanted normal access to banking services restored.
The latest outages follow a series of high-profile technology disruptions affecting banking, air travel and everyday work, raising concerns among customers who depend on those systems.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 17, 2026
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