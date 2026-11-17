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FAA and FBI Investigate Router Linked to Nationwide Airline Ground Stop
Federal investigators are examining the equipment blamed for Friday's nationwide airline ground stop, as questions continue about the Federal Aviation Administration's aging technology and infrastructure.
Teams from the FAA and FBI are analyzing a router flown to a Florida laboratory from Arkansas, where the FAA says it was newly installed Friday, shortly before the disruption.
The FAA says the router overwhelmed decades-old systems within the air traffic control network with data, triggering outages that lasted nearly five hours and forced flights across the country to be grounded.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says the FBI is involved to investigate and rule out the possibility of a cyberattack. So far, there is no evidence supporting that theory.
Three days after the disruption, some travelers were still dealing with cancellations and delays. One passenger described having to sleep at an airport gate after their flight was canceled.
Duffy is scheduled to appear on Capitol Hill today to request $50 billion for a new telecommunications network for air traffic control.
The request is drawing questions from critics who say the government should have addressed the aging infrastructure before it reached this point.
Elon Musk also weighed in on social media, saying free Starlink service had been offered to the FAA but was declined by Duffy.
President Donald Trump blamed previous administrations for failing to modernize the system and said no one was injured and no crashes occurred during Friday's disruption.
The investigation into the router and the broader condition of the FAA's technology is continuing.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 17, 2026
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