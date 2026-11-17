The Federal Aviation Administration is pausing the installation of new Juniper telecommunications routers as it investigates last week's nationwide airline ground stop.

An FAA spokesperson confirmed the pause as investigators work to determine whether the communications failure was caused by defective equipment or an installation or configuration error.

The decision comes as questions grow about the technology being installed across the nation's air traffic control network.

According to Democratic senators on the committee overseeing aviation, FAA contractor L3Harris plans to install 3,648 Juniper routers. About 400 have been installed so far, but only 69 are operational.

The senators called for an immediate halt to new installations, questioning whether the equipment was adequately tested and why backup systems failed to prevent the widespread disruption.

The FAA has not identified a definitive cause of the outage, which affected communications and radar feeds at 17 of the nation's 22 en route air traffic control centers.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy previously said upgrade work on an aging telecommunications system could have contributed to the problem. The work included switching communications lines from older copper wiring to fiber at an FAA location.

HPE, the parent company of router manufacturer Juniper Networks, told The Wall Street Journal its equipment was operating as configured. L3Harris says it is working with the FAA on the investigation.

The pause will remain in place as investigators work to determine what caused the failure and whether the new equipment or its installation played a role.