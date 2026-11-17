CA, US & World
Five Injured After Turbulence Hits JetBlue Flight Bound for Florida
Several passengers and crew members were injured Tuesday morning after a JetBlue flight encountered turbulence while traveling to South Florida.
Flight 1717 was arriving at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport from Ponce, Puerto Rico, when first responders received reports of injuries shortly before 6:30 a.m.
The aircraft landed safely at approximately 6:58 a.m. and taxied to Terminal 3, where Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel were waiting to evaluate those reporting injuries.
Fire rescue officials identified five people who reported injuries or needed medical evaluation.
The injured passengers and crew members declined transportation to area hospitals. Officials also reported no structural damage to the aircraft.
Thunderstorms were moving through the Turks and Caicos and southern Bahamas Tuesday morning. Meteorologists said the flight likely encountered weather in that area, where other aircraft had reported light to moderate turbulence.
JetBlue confirmed the flight experienced turbulence and said medical personnel evaluated passengers and crew members.
The airline said the safety of its customers and crew remains its top priority. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue reported no other turbulence-related injuries on flights arriving at the airport Tuesday morning.
By: CNN Newsource
November 17, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry: cooler weather is headed our way!
🥅🔥 EIGHT ROUNDS. ONE BIG WIN. THE FIREBIRDS GET IT DONE! 🔥 No goals in overtime meant it was time for a shootout thriller at Acrisure Arena — and the Firebirds delivered! Eduard Sale and John Hayden came through in the first six rounds, while Ostman made clutch saves to keep Coachella Valley alive. Then, in the eighth round, JUGNAUTH SEALED THE DEAL! 🚨 The eight-round shootout is officially the longest in Firebirds franchise history, breaking the previous record of seven rounds. Now THAT’S how you finish a game! 🐦🔥🏒 #Firebirds #CVFirebirds #CoachellaValley #AcrisureArena #Hockey ShootoutWin
Headline: He Cleans Wheelchairs for FREE — And the Story Behind It Is Amazing! At just 21 years old, Dean Lopez is turning his passion for car detailing into something much bigger. After a simple act of kindness went viral, he and his business partner began cleaning and restoring wheelchairs for free. They’ve already helped hundreds of people, including veterans and wheelchair athletes. And Dean says it’s something he never wants to stop doing. Watch his inspiring story! #ActsOfKindness #WheelchairCommunity #GoodNews #NBCPalmSprings #CommunityHeroes
Remember shopping at Toys “R” Us? The iconic toy retailer is making a comeback just in time for the holidays! Toys “R” Us has opened more than 160 standalone stores nationwide, including locations in California. Some even feature candy shops and cafes! And there’s more: a new store is planned for New York City’s Grand Central Terminal. Looks like the holiday wish list just got a little longer! #ToysRUs #HolidayShopping #RetailNews #NBCPalmSprings #CoachellaValley
Who makes the NBC Top 3, winner will be announced Sunday night on NBC Palm Springs, with the player who makes the number one spot winning a $250 prize from @hondaofthedesert! Comment below if it will be 1) Jadarius Hester with the jump pass TD, 2) Anthony Hodge with the rushing TD, 3) Jayden Ayers with the rushing TD, 4) Jacob Vann with the Saftey, or 5) Jadarius Hester with the rushing TD #hondaofthedesert #fnl #fridaynightlights #fyp #highschoolfootball
Meet Linda from Memphis. 👋 After hours of flight delays at Palm Springs International Airport (PSP), Linda and other stranded passengers found themselves without food vouchers, hotel accommodations or even food options once airport restaurants and vending machines closed. Why were there no food options available at PSP for passengers stranded at the airport last night? Have a similar experience or additional information? Email our newsroom at news@nbcpalmsprings.com.
Passenger at Palm Springs International Airport, Kaitlyn James expresses frustration over airlines communications and operations during the almost 5 hour, nationwide, FAA ground stop #faa #groundstop #continuingcoverage #reactions #localnews
After over 4 hours of fully stopped departures, passengers make their way back to the Palm Springs International Airport after the nationwide ground stop was lifted #groundstop #faa #update #coachellavalley #760
You asked what those 39,000 public records actually uncovered. Here are the receipts. #therogginreport #deserthotsprings #localnews #coachellavalley #nbcpalmsprings
BREAKING NEWS 🚨: FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION ISSUES NATIONWIDE GROUND STOP, HALTING DEPARTURES ACROSS THE UNITED STATES. Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs on our socials and story posts for the latest updates #breakingnews #faa #nbcpalmsprings #groundstop #nationalnews