Several passengers and crew members were injured Tuesday morning after a JetBlue flight encountered turbulence while traveling to South Florida.

Flight 1717 was arriving at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport from Ponce, Puerto Rico, when first responders received reports of injuries shortly before 6:30 a.m.

The aircraft landed safely at approximately 6:58 a.m. and taxied to Terminal 3, where Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel were waiting to evaluate those reporting injuries.

Fire rescue officials identified five people who reported injuries or needed medical evaluation.

The injured passengers and crew members declined transportation to area hospitals. Officials also reported no structural damage to the aircraft.

Thunderstorms were moving through the Turks and Caicos and southern Bahamas Tuesday morning. Meteorologists said the flight likely encountered weather in that area, where other aircraft had reported light to moderate turbulence.

JetBlue confirmed the flight experienced turbulence and said medical personnel evaluated passengers and crew members.

The airline said the safety of its customers and crew remains its top priority. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue reported no other turbulence-related injuries on flights arriving at the airport Tuesday morning.