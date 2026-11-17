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Missouri Couple Drives 'Ted Lasso' Star to Kansas City After Flight Cancellations
A Missouri couple turned a frustrating travel delay into an unforgettable road trip after helping a star of the hit television series “Ted Lasso” get to Kansas City for a charity fundraiser.
Mary and Steve Brennell were returning from a vacation in Portugal when they became stranded at Dallas airport Friday after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights nationwide.
While waiting for updates, the couple spotted actor Cristo Fernández, who plays soccer star Dani Rojas on “Ted Lasso.”
After striking up a conversation, they learned Fernández was also trying to reach Kansas City for Thundergong!, a charity event hosted by “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis.
When their last chance to fly out of Dallas was canceled Saturday, the group decided to make the trip by car.
The Brennells managed to secure the last available one-way rental car, then began the roughly eight-hour drive from the Dallas area to downtown Kansas City. Steve drove the first half, while Fernández took the wheel for the second.
They arrived at the Uptown Theatre just in time for the fundraiser, where Fernández was scheduled to perform a song with his sister on her birthday.
The couple was greeted by several members of the “Ted Lasso” cast, including Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Brendan Hunt.
During the show, Sudeikis shared the story of how the Missouri couple helped get Fernández to Kansas City, drawing cheers from the audience.
Thundergong! raises money for the Steps of Faith Foundation, which helps provide prosthetics to people across the country. The event raised more than $1 million, according to the couple.
Mary and Steve say they are proud they could play a small part in getting Fernández to the fundraiser. They now plan to attend next year's event and say their car is available if any of the cast needs a ride.
By: CNN Newsource
November 17, 2026
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