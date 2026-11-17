Powerful surf and changing tides are creating challenges for California beach communities, putting lifeguards on alert and disrupting surfing competitions.

Elevated ocean swells over recent weeks and months have raised safety concerns for first responders, particularly as dangerous conditions can catch inexperienced swimmers off guard.

Lifeguards warn that powerful waves and rip currents can quickly put beachgoers in serious danger, especially those unfamiliar with changing ocean conditions.

The rough weather is also affecting surfing competitions across the country.

USA Surfing head coach Ryan Simmons says organizers have had to modify events on both the East and West coasts. In Santa Cruz, a competition was adjusted because of high tides, while events on the East Coast have faced challenges from nor'easters.

In Laguna Beach, rising tides and powerful waves are creating another problem: disappearing beach sand.

A local surf shop employee says a recent competition was canceled because there was not enough sand left on the beach. Strong waves and backwash have exposed rocks, ledges and other obstacles, making conditions difficult for competitors.

With more extreme ocean conditions in the forecast, lifeguards and surfers are continuing to monitor the coastline and urge beachgoers to use caution.