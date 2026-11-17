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Seasonal Hiring Shows Signs of Rebound Ahead of Holiday Season
Seasonal hiring is showing signs of improvement ahead of the holiday season, with job postings and hiring announcements increasing compared with last year.
According to employment website Indeed, seasonal job postings were about 10% higher in September than during the same period last year. Postings were also 7% above 2019 levels.
Through October, seasonal hiring announcements increased 26% compared with last year's record-low levels, according to employment research firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.
However, the types of seasonal jobs available may be changing. Hiring announcements are becoming concentrated among fewer employers, while job postings are expanding beyond traditional retail positions into warehouses and transportation.
The hiring activity comes as job seekers continue to face a challenging employment market. Economists describe the current environment as one of low hiring and low layoffs, with job seekers taking an average of six months to find employment.
For some workers, seasonal positions offer temporary income and an opportunity to get a foot in the door. For employers, they provide additional help during one of the busiest shopping and shipping periods of the year.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 17, 2026
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