Recent technology outages are fueling conspiracy theories and alarming claims across social media, raising questions about how online platforms can amplify public anxiety.

A series of disruptions, including a Microsoft cloud outage, a nationwide FAA ground stop and other technology problems, has prompted speculation about government activity, cyberattacks and potential widespread blackouts.

Media analyst Brian Stelter says social media algorithms can make the situation worse by rewarding sensational content and pushing increasingly alarming posts to users who engage with the topic.

Some online claims have suggested the outages are connected to a larger, coordinated event. However, there is no evidence supporting those theories. Stelter also points out that some widely shared claims, including reports of a Costco system outage and a secret electrical grid test, were unfounded.

The recent disruptions have also raised legitimate questions about the reliability of the digital infrastructure Americans depend on every day.

Former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs says technology disruptions could continue over the coming months as companies use artificial intelligence to identify software vulnerabilities and work to patch systems more quickly.

Krebs says software updates and patches can sometimes destabilize systems, creating additional disruptions even as technology teams work to improve security.

He also says basic emergency preparedness remains important. FEMA recommends keeping enough food, water and other supplies to last several days in case of an emergency.

Krebs adds that people should consider keeping physical copies of important documents and account information in case digital services become unavailable.

The message from experts is to stay informed, prepare for ordinary emergencies and be cautious about sensational claims circulating online. Preparedness is smart, but panic is not.