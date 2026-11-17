(CNN) — The United States has officially lost its measles elimination status, the Pan American Health Organization announced Tuesday.

Measles is once again considered endemic in the country, due to more than a year of continuous local transmission. Measles is also re-established in Bolivia and Mexico, Dr. Jarbas Barbosa da Silva Jr., director of PAHO, said Tuesday, adding that the current situation requires “urgent action.”

“Losing a measles elimination status has broader implications than losing a public health designation. It means the virus has circulated for a prolonged period of time, putting families and communities at risk of preventable illness, hospitalization, and death,” Barbosa said.

Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, put it simply: “Basically, measles is back.”

Countries that lose elimination status are required to submit a corrective action plan to PAHO that outlines how they’ll regain elimination status. The US is expected to submit its plan in the coming weeks, Barbosa said.

Dr. Erica Schwartz, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Tuesday that the agency knows where transmission is occurring and that it has invested $100 million in state and local health departments to reach those communities.

“The measles elimination designation is not what protects Americans. Vaccination does,” Schwartz said in a statement. “Losing a designation doesn’t mean we abandon an evidence-based approach. It means we remain focused on stopping outbreaks.”

The United States held its measles elimination status for 26 years, and the vast majority of people in the US are protected from the highly contagious virus.

But doctors say that if you haven’t been vaccinated, now is the time.

Although measles boosters aren’t typically recommended, certain people could use another shot, especially with so many outbreaks ongoing in the US. The country has tallied more than 5,000 cases this year, and the chance of being exposed to the virus is much higher than it has been in decades.

What the numbers say

At least 5,412 confirmed measles cases have been reported in the United States this year, mostly among unvaccinated people, according to the CDC. Experts say that figure is most likely an undercount.

This is the highest number of infections in the US in more than three decades, and unless many more people get vaccinated, it will probably continue to grow.

Compared with the millions of people who get the flu each year, 5,000-plus cases may not sound like a lot. But measles is one of the most contagious viruses in the world. If a person with measles walks into a room with 10 unvaccinated people, about nine would catch the virus, research suggests. By comparison, the flu would probably spread to only one person. And measles sticks around: Even after an infected person leaves the room, the virus can linger in the air for at least two hours.

A few years ago, when the US had only a handful of cases, most of them happened when someone traveled to countries where the disease was endemic and returned with the virus. Now, most cases in the US result from exposure to someone in the neighborhood, research shows, so it may be at your door sooner than you think.

Most people in the US have been vaccinated against the measles, but cases are rising because the vaccination rate has fallen. Experts say that about 95% of a population must be vaccinated to reach what’s called herd or community immunity: when there are enough people vaccinated that the virus can’t get a foothold and will fade away.

Before the vaccine was introduced in the US in 1963, the country had 3 million to 4 million measles cases every year, and 400 to 500 people died from the disease annually. Once communities reached the 95% threshold, case numbers fell to almost nothing.

What to know about the vaccine

The measles vaccine was combined with mumps and rubella vaccines in 1971 to help streamline childhood immunization schedules, improve vaccination rates and reduce the number of shots children would need.

The vaccine can be given to older children and adults, as well. And if an unvaccinated person is exposed to the virus, getting a shot within 72 hours could offer some protection or at least result in less serious illness, the CDC says.

The MMR vaccine is considered extremely safe. There may be mild side effects, such as soreness, redness and a mild rash at the injection site. Some children may briefly develop a fever or joint pain.

Rare risks include febrile seizures, which happen in about 1 in 3,000 to 4,000 children, resolve on their own and cause no long-term harm. Serious allergic reactions are extremely rare.

Although a later-retracted study in the 1990s suggested a link between the MMR vaccine and autism, large-scale research involving millions of children has established that there is no link.

Who gets the MMR shot

Typically, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children get the first dose of the combined MMR vaccine between 12 and 15 months old and a second dose between ages 4 and 6. But anyone older than that can also get vaccinated.

With a flu or Covid-19 vaccine, doses are recommended every year because those viruses mutate more quickly. But the measles virus stays pretty much the same from year to year, and two doses of the MMR vaccine should provide good protection for life.

For people who live in a region where there’s an outbreak, some doctors suggest giving a dose of the MMR vaccine between 6 and 11 months of age in what’s called a zero dose. It’s then recommended that the child receive the first and second doses on the usual schedule.

Immunologist Dr. Elisabeth Adkins Marnik says you can also ask your pediatrician to give your child the second dose of the vaccine before age 4.

“I personally made the decision to get my daughter a second dose early when measles started circulating so much in the community and I knew we were also going to be doing a lot of traveling,” said Marnik, a science communicator who works to translate evidence into clear and empathetic public communication. “I just didn’t want to take any risks, and getting it a little bit early is fine. It just gave us extra peace of mind.”

Who might need more protection

There are others groups whose protection might be lacking and who can be vulnerable to infection, or who might be uncertain about whether they’re protected. Here’s what you need to know:

If you were born before 1957

The CDC considers adults born before 1957 to be immune to measles, essentially because, before the vaccine, nearly every child caught the virus at some point.

If you’ve gotten one dose

A single dose of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine is considered 93% effective at preventing measles. In fact, only one dose was recommended until 1989, when the US government changed the recommendation to two doses after a measles outbreak among vaccinated school-age children.

Two doses of MMR boost measles protection to 97%. If you were vaccinated before 1989 and did not receive a second shot, you may want to consider getting one now.

If you’ve gotten two doses

Doctors don’t typically suggest boosters for people who received two doses of MMR.

If you aren’t sure

If you don’t know whether you were vaccinated as a child or whether you have been fully vaccinated, talk to your healthcare provider, who may want to give you another shot.

Other people who might want an additional shot are those who received the first version of the measles vaccine between 1963 and 1968, which used a killed virus and may not offer as much protection.

Testing for measles immunity

You can get tested at a doctor’s office or pharmacy. When you have an infection or get vaccinated, your immune cells produce antibodies against the virus that can stay in your body for years and help you fight infection. A simple blood test looks for these antibodies to determine whether you have immunity. Doctors also sometimes order these tests for people with weakened immune systems to see how much immunity they have.

The CDC does not recommend this kind of testing, and doctors say it is not necessary if you have had two doses of the vaccine. But this titer test may give you some peace of mind.

“Titer tests are not perfect, but certainly if they’re positive, a person likely has a good bit of protection,” said Dr. Jesse Goodman, a professor of medicine and infectious disease at Georgetown University and director of its Center on Medical Product Access, Safety and Stewardship. “But if you’re pretty sure you didn’t get vaccinated or you didn’t get a second dose, you might as well just go ahead. There’s no harm in being vaccinated again.”

Measles can cause serious problems

The disease can cause serious symptoms. About 11% of Americans who have had measles this year were so sick that they had to go to the hospital, according to the CDC. There have also been at least 10 deaths in people who had measles, according to state data — the most the country has seen in decades.

Measles can cause a rash, fever, red eyes, sensitivity to light and cough. It may also lead to severe complications such as pneumonia or encephalitis, a swelling of the brain that can cause convulsions, deafness or brain damage. For pregnant people, measles may cause premature birth or miscarriage, and they can pass the virus to their baby.

Measles can also trigger immune amnesia, a condition in which the immune system forgets how to fight other diseases.

Some groups are more vulnerable to measles complications, including older adults, infants and young children, as well as people who have suppressed immune systems because they take certain medications or are undergoing cancer treatment. But anyone can develop severe complications.

“Most children who get measles as young children are fine and recover, but it can make them pretty sick. Anywhere from 1 in 5 to 1 in 10 even healthy children will end up in the hospital,” Goodman said.

Spreading the word

Even if you have been vaccinated — and chances are, you have — herd immunity grows as more people get the shot. Although trust in the vaccine has slipped recently, most people still say they believe in it.

Studies show that peers and trusted community members can be persuasive, particularly because it can take time to convince people who are reluctant to get the shot.

Marnik advises not to get discouraged if people you know don’t change their minds right away. Misinformation about vaccines is increasingly sophisticated, and it can be spread through close friends, anonymous voices online or even leaders. “So it’s no wonder parents are confused and have questions.”

Talk to people who are hesitant about vaccines with empathy, she says. Most people just want what is best for their children.

“Oftentimes, it takes time and multiple conversations with somebody who is hesitant for them to entertain potentially making the decision to get vaccinated,” Marnik said. “Losing elimination status is a sad thing, but it really makes it so much more urgent to get vaccinated, because now we know that the likelihood people are going to be exposed to measles is so much higher.

“I think we can course-correct. We can rebuild trust. It’s just going to take time,” she said. “This didn’t happen overnight, and we’re not going to be able to change it overnight.”



