(CNN) — Yes, the Trump administration conducted a routine test of the Emergency Alert System on Tuesday.

No, it was not related to any of the recent tech outages and disruptions that have rattled many Americans and garnered widespread news coverage.

The timing was coincidental, but it still struck some as inopportune, given current anxieties about fragile systems and tech failures.

By law, the Federal Emergency Management Agency must test the Emergency Alert System every three years.

Tuesday’s test took place around 2:20 p.m. Eastern time and lasted less than a minute. It was blasted out across radio, broadcast, cable, and satellite TV providers, though not on phones.

“This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency,” the message said. “This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

A Department of Homeland Security official told CNN that the test went smoothly.

It was routine, indeed, but the circumstances were anything but. Broadcasters have been busy covering a succession of glitches that have unnerved Americans about the digital underpinnings of everyday life.

Maybe that means the timing for the government’s test was actually spot-on — though the test was immediately incorporated into some social media conspiracy theories.

The last nationwide test was in October 2023. It was a big deal back then because it also tested Wireless Emergency Alerts, so a screeching alert was sent to all consumer cell phones.

That didn’t happen this time. Tuesday’s test was limited to the Emergency Alert System, which is for radio and TV.

This year’s test was intentionally scheduled for November, not October, so that it would take place after the midterm election season. There were understandable concerns that a test right in the October run-up to the election could set off alarms.

But it turns out the post-election timing came with its own baggage – the background noise about the Microsoft software outage, last Friday’s nationwide ground stop, and so forth.

FEMA acknowledged the noise in an X post on Monday that began, “We’ve heard a lot of rumors about tomorrow’s EAS test.”

The agency went on to say, “No blackouts, no secret emergencies. Just our legally mandated, routine test on TV and radio at approximately 2:20 PM ET.”

FEMA officials said they worked closely with the Federal Communications Commission to conduct the drill.

“The Emergency Alert System is one way that FEMA may use to distribute alerts during an emergency,” the agency stated in a Q&A.

But on Tuesday, there was no emergency, just a routine test, and by 2:21 p.m. Eastern, every channel was back to regular programming.



