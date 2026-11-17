President Donald Trump has arrived in Asia for a series of high-stakes meetings with world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The visit comes as leaders from two dozen Asia-Pacific economies gather in the Chinese technology hub of Shenzhen this week.

Trump told reporters he believes the meetings could produce significant results, saying, "We have a chance to accomplish a lot."

According to the president, discussions are expected to include denuclearization, Iran and the war in Ukraine.

A former U.S. ambassador who spoke with AIPAC says Trump will undoubtedly be looking to use the trip to reassert American leadership on the international stage.

The visit also comes following historic Republican losses in the U.S. midterm elections, adding another layer of political significance to the president's overseas meetings.